Beacon Securities Comments on Altagas Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altagas in a research note issued on Monday, September 10th. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.43 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altagas from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altagas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their target price on Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.28.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.44 on Wednesday. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$22.82 and a 1 year high of C$30.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

