Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Trading Down 5.9%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $39.07. 1,897,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,026,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Knisely acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after buying an additional 522,722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $8,520,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $5,739,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

