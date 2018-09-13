Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $111,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.41.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $353.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $237.09 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

