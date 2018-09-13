BB&T Securities LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,654,000 after acquiring an additional 832,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 618,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $143.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

