BB&T Securities LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

