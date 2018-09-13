BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 26,848 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Fidus Investment worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 620,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

