Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Tobam acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,886,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.43.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.