Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Michael Huseby purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $98,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Ryan purchased 20,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,355,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 867,764 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $5,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $3,328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 424,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 152.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 489,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 295,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

