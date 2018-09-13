Baozun (BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $45.71

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.63, but opened at $45.71. Baozun shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2513557 shares trading hands.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Baozun by 18.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

