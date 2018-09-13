Baozun (BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $45.71

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.63, but opened at $45.71. Baozun shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2513557 shares trading hands.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.
The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Baozun by 18.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.