Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,130 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.30 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1608 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

