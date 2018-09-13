Bank of America Corp DE Has $264.77 Million Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $264,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $10,197,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,182,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 563,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,255,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $88,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $838,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,973 shares of company stock worth $1,656,344 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

SEIC opened at $63.07 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

