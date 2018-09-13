Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 401,643 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $316,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PPG Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,572 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in PPG Industries by 68.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,593,000 after acquiring an additional 208,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

PPG stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

