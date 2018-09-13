Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Centene by 127.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $4,274,790. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

