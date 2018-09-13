Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.96 Million Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 200,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NYSE CCL opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.