Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Position in KT Corp (KT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in KT were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,766,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,852,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

