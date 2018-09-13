Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $124,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, SVP David T. Howton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $6,823,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $84.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

