Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $145.86 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.