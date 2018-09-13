Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,025 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,407,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,519 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

