Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,291,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,180,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Gentex by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,990,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $114,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Longbow Research set a $28.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

GNTX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

