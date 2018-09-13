Baidu Inc (BIDU) Holdings Boosted by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 6.8% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $65,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.95. 54,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

