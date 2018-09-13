Bacanora Minerals (BCN) Shares Up 9.3%

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (LON:BCN) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.25 ($0.54). 670,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

Several research firms recently commented on BCN. Liberum Capital cut Bacanora Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.56) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on Bacanora Minerals from GBX 110 ($1.43) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

Bacanora Minerals Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

