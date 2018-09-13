B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,471,095 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 11,190,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,324,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.55 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,356,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,202,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,073,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,522,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,447,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

