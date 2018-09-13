B. Riley Comments on Banc of California Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 380,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 370.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

In other Banc of California news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 140,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $2,824,372.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,656 shares of company stock worth $12,808,384. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

