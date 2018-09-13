Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.
In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 25,000 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 15,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,046. Axovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $247.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axovant Sciences Company Profile
Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.
