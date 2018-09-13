Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Axon Enterprise worth $89,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,912,000 after purchasing an additional 637,690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAXN. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,285,088.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,297 shares of company stock worth $2,493,815 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

