Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Avon Products posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,082.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 874,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avon Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 2,612,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

