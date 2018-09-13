Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Autoweb stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Robert Rowe bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

