AT&T (T) Receives “Buy” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.02.

T stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 131,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

