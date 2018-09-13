ATLANT (ATL) Trading 30.4% Higher This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $16,312.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00281808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00146653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

