Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Given $6.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Athersys an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 424,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.65. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $58,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,088 shares of company stock valued at $194,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 214.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 21.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 377.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,835 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.