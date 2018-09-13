athenahealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ATHN)

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHN. ValuEngine lowered shares of athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $160.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

Get athenahealth alerts:

ATHN opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. athenahealth has a twelve month low of $111.61 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts forecast that athenahealth will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in athenahealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in athenahealth by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in athenahealth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 549,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in athenahealth by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in athenahealth by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.