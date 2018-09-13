AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 35.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,243,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $676,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,079,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 535,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,715,000 after acquiring an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,073,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

