ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 17.08%. analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings.

