Ashtead Group (AHT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.82) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.56) to GBX 2,800 ($36.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.56) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,396.43 ($31.22).

AHT stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($31.09) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,476 ($19.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.46).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Tanya Fratto purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($29.36) per share, for a total transaction of £22,540 ($29,360.43). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 24,500 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($31.12), for a total value of £585,305 ($762,413.70).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

