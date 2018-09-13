Ashmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,510 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Ashmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,129,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 79,510 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

