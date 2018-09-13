Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.84

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 33753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $654,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,126. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 328,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 39.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 372,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 18.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

