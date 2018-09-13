Aroundtown SA (AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.34 ($9.70).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

AT1 opened at €7.84 ($9.12) on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown Company Profile

