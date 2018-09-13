Arotech (ARTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arotech from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ ARTX opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arotech has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. analysts expect that Arotech will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arotech news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,289 shares of company stock worth $81,067. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTX. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arotech by 155.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arotech by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,817,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arotech in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arotech in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

