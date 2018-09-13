Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,729 Shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Express worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Express by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Express by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

In other Express news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,061.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

