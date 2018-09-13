Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,532 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 34,747 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,219,802 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 172,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 129.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 680,346 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 384,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 31.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

Shares of JCP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $553.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.67.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.