Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

