Ardsley Advisory Partners Decreases Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

