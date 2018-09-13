Ardsley Advisory Partners Acquires Shares of 17,500 PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Gabelli downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.