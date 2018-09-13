Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,126,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 806,287 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $411,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,881. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

