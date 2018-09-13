Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 3,230.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

NYSE ARCH opened at $91.26 on Thursday. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $592.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.