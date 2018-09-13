Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PETX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

PETX stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.80.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. equities research analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares in the company, valued at $455,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,187 shares of company stock valued at $186,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,969,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 866,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.