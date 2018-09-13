AquariusCoin Price Tops $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $82,265.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00049398 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000864 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,954.67 or 4.00295691 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00100211 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004474 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,916,346 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

