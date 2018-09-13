Apptio Inc (APTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apptio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Apptio reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apptio will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apptio.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $310,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,290. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apptio by 570.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apptio by 1,131.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,199 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apptio by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 960,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 258,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apptio stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Apptio has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

