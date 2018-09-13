Apptio (APTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

APTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apptio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Apptio alerts:

NASDAQ:APTI opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Apptio has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $32,940.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,290. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apptio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apptio by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Apptio by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apptio by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.