Apptio (APTI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

APTI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

APTI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.06. Apptio has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $32,940.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $310,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,619 shares of company stock worth $10,412,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apptio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apptio by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apptio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apptio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Apptio by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

